Pandemic was used by government to keep us down
To the editor:
This letter addresses my concerns that some people in our government are usurping our Constitutional rights and freedoms. Our government appears to be using recent events to scare us into submission. We must not surrender our rights to what appears to be a false sense of safety. We’re smarter than this, I hope.
Do we remember how the NSA was allowed to surveil regular Americans following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks? I wonder how many Americans had their promise against unreasonable search and seizure violated. If we had enforced our immigration and visa laws this could have been foreseen.
Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has been employed to lock down Americans. Our rights to gather peaceably were violated. Schools and churches were closed as well. Businesses were forced to close against their will. Suspiciously, large businesses were allowed to stay open. I wonder why? Could there have been a plan to put smaller businesses out of business? I suppose it could be as some on the left say, the virus can’t tell a liberal from a conservative, and we all know the liberals are very special.
I will close this letter with words of wisdom from Benjamin Franklin: “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Wake up America, before it’s too late.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro