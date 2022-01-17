Paper sensationalized story
To the editor:
Re: “North coach’s profane rant draws parent’s complaint,” front page, Jan. 13:
Having read Thursday’s article about North Attleboro High’s baseball coach, the one who should really be “embarrassed” is The Sun Chronicle for passing off this high school drama as real news.
The Sun Chronicle chose to put this story on the front page; above the fold even. Embarrassing. High school sports across Massachusetts over the past year have not been short on controversies, including allegations of hazing, sexual assault and racism.
True newsworthy and serious items that warrant appropriate space in newspapers.
A local coach swearing and calling out his players during a closed-door team meeting?
Am I missing something? Sorry, Sun Chronicle, but you are just sensationalizing a non-news item. This sensationalism is further perpetuated by posting a recording of the audio tape, which includes mention of some of the player names, on your website. Embarrassing. Let parents complain to the school if they are unhappy with something. Let the administration handle it in accordance with their policies.
Do not let this turn into something it is not, which is as a news item worthy of publication in your newspaper.
Leave the clickbait to social media and TMZ and stick to the real news. I mean, it’s only your journalistic integrity at stake. Embarrassing!
Domenic Leco
North Attleboro