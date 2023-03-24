Paul Heroux has cost city lots of money
To the editor:
Re: “Special election pushed to June,” front page, March 23:
So now we learn that the second of two special elections in Attleboro in 2023 won’t be held until June.
We can thank Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux for these big expenditures, which are not chump change.
But, of course, he’s the smartest person in any room that he enters, so how can we complain?
The 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts have no power, no autonomy — all the power is on Beacon Hill. What a terrible design.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro