Paul Heroux’s defense of child sex offenders
Editor’s note: In 2011, Paul Heroux — now mayor of Attleboro and a candidate for Bristol County Sheriff, but then a private citizen — was invited to address the Attleboro City Council when the council was exploring the possibility of banning convicted sex offenders from all city-owned buildings. The ordinance was never passed and later the state Supreme Court ruled such a ban, which other communities tried to implement, was unconstitutional.
To the editor:
Paul Heroux’s statements regarding sex offenders and recidivism are very misleading.
Years ago, during a hearing for a proposed child safety ordinance that would have banned Level 2 and 3 sex offenders from city-owned buildings and property, Heroux defended the rights of the sex offenders saying: “They are not waiting in the book stacks or waiting in the park to jump out of the bush and kidnap a kid and doing horrible things to that child.”
This is very misleading.
Sex offenders satisfy their impulses and urges simply by walking into a restroom with children inside or secretly taking photos or videos and posting them to websites that non-sex offenders will never see. Your child is being victimized and you don’t know it or see it.
Heroux also stated that sex offenders have the lowest recidivism rate. The recidivism rate for sex offenders can be as high as 24 percent for treated offenders and 10 percent higher for untreated offenders. That is not high enough for him? I guess the children who are sexually assaulted by those offenders don’t matter, after all, it’s only 24 percent. Perhaps you would think differently if it was your child or a member of your family.
Heroux’s defense for sex offenders was so passionate that one city councilor actually asked Heroux if was a sex offender.
Many sex offenders commit sexual assaults that are never reported to police. Sex offenders are nearly four times more likely than other criminals to be rearrested for a sex crime. (DOJ stat)
We need policies in place to protect our children and families from these predators..
Leo Johnson
Attleboro
The writer is a part-time employee of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department.