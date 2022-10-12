Paul Heroux’s leadership has yet to be seen
To the editor:
I gather Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is getting desperate about his chances against Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in November.
I want our folks here in Bristol County to recall the first actions taken when Hodgson became our sheriff back in 1997. His first action was to make some interesting changes at the Bristol County correctional facility: the removal of TV and gym access and the introduction of learning opportunities, including a truck driving simulator, gave inmates opportunities to improve their lives and the motivation to become contributing residents in their communities.
In contrast, when Heroux became mayor his first action was to immediately set out on a coast-to-coast driving trip because his dog enjoyed riding in the car. He now claims that if elected, he will resign his position as mayor. I and others have not seen in Heroux, the leadership and creativity expected of a community leader.
Doug Gobin
Attleboro