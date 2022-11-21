Paying an extra 4% is a bargain
To the editor:
Re: “A theme emerges,” by Bob Foley, column, Nov. 11:
Bob Foley presents the view that the Question 1 “millionaire’s tax” is a simple, unjustified taking of hard-earned money from someone who has done well and giving it to people who have not worked as hard during their life.
It’s a simple idea but perhaps much too simple to relate to real life.
In this economy, if you earn more than $1 million per year, you are either a drug lord or some other criminal in which case you will ignore the millionaire’s tax, or more likely you are the beneficiary of some successful business activity.
Economists have long recognized that those who earn more in an economy should pay more in taxes because, in general, those with more wealth, benefit to a greater degree from services provided by the government.
In an economy like ours in which a great number of us can thrive and prosper, we do so with the support of a large collection of things we usually take for granted which are termed “common goods.” These are made up of many things such as transportation systems, water systems, sewer systems, the hierarchy of educational systems, public health, research activities, the legal system, etc. Although the business community tends not to recognize the stability that the government brings to the business environment, the support governmental services is essential for business success. This starts with the availability of qualified workers produced by years of public education. The legal system protects businesses from scams by suppliers providing substandard products. Patents, copyrights, and trade secrets are also protected.
This stable business environment benefits workers and business management alike but those in upper management tend to benefit in an outsized manner. Because those who earn more than $1 million per year get excessive benefit from this stable business environment provided by the government, they should pay a greater share in supporting it. To my mind an extra 4% is a bargain.
Julian Kadish
Norton