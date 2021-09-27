Pedestrian safety must always be part of building plans
To the editor:
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that in 2030 (less than 10 years), one in five Americans will be 65 or older.
City residents depend on their community leaders to make their communities more walkable and safe especially for students and older or disabled pedestrians.
According to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, over the period from 2009-2018, pedestrian fatalities in the United States increased 53%. Senior citizens are almost twice as likely to be injured or killed by an automobile as members of the general public. As a group, senior citizens are particularly dependent on safe streets and sidewalks.
Well over two-thirds of the overall increase in pedestrian fatalities occurred on urban non-freeway arterials and at non-intersection locations on the roadway. Major risk factors for pedestrian injuries and deaths are well documented e.g. high speeds, large vehicles, and poor lighting.
As an Attleboro homeowner for more than 20 years and a senior, I am writing to share my concern, which I have reported many times, that attempting to cross my street using a non-intersection crossway located in front of my home, vehicles do not even slow down let alone stop so I can safely cross the street. These vehicles include numerous large transport trucks, and heavy-duty construction trucks as well as vehicles.
When planning for the construction of the new high school, which is well over a year under construction, and other construction projects in the city, was pedestrian safety considered in the planning?
New construction projects including the one proposed by Anthony’s Properties, a Texas real estate company, to build 300 apartments and shopping plaza in South Attleboro on the golf course property will only increase these traffic and safety concerns which impacts not only seniors but young students walking and bicycling to local schools.
In closing, as Attleboro grows, pedestrian traffic requires far more attention than it has received to ensure safe travel.
Gary Couture
Attleboro
(0) comments
