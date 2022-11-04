To the editor:
In what alternate universe is Nancy Pelosi more of a threat to democracy than Donald Trump?
Is it Pelosi’s gender, political affiliation or commitment to civil rights, the working class, the elderly, Medicare, universal health insurance, a clean and sustainable environment, quality education, workers’ compensation and a host of other benefits provided to enrich and enhance the lives of all Americans that has inflamed such hatred?
Trump, who is adored by so many has only benefited himself, his family, select cronies and politicians who have adopted the lies, myths and divisive rhetoric that spews forth from him without cessation from the day he came down the escalator and realized he could ride to the presidency on hate and manufactured grievances.
The more incontrovertible evidence that is presented regarding his illegal, self-serving and allegedly treasonous behavior prior to, and after, his ascendancy to the presidency, the angrier, more hostile and threatening his supporters become. Trump lives in the moment and continually thirsts for attention to increase his assets.
If the majority of voters who recognized the harm a second Trump presidency posed do not come out and support the candidates in the coming election than the trajectory to autocracy or a civil war are almost inevitable.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth