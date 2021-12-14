People have right to say ‘no’ to vaccine
To the editor:
Re: “Embarrassing and self-centered,” by Dave Kane (Voice of the Public, Dec. 13):
I write in response to Dave Kane’s attack on a fellow American:
Richard Young, like the many Americans his age (and much to the chagrin of the progressives), is in good health. Your response to this news is indicative of the attitude of fascism — bitter and demanding — regardless of your health or rights as an American, you’ll shut up and take the jab.
If you feel you are at risk to die from COVID-19, then YOU shelter in place, YOU get your vaccines, and YOU mask up. You have no right to demand others react to the ever-changing level of hysteria in the same way.
If this were a truly an issue, there would be no exemption from the vaccine — Congress is exempt, United States Postal Service is exempt, — and so are 2 million-plus individuals who have crossed our southern border since Jan. 20, 2021. Why, Mr. Kane, do you suppose they qualify for an exemption?
I await your response.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.