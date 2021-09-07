To the editor:
I was at BJ’s today. When I came back out, someone had hit my rental car with a shopping cart, enough that I will have to file a damage report with my insurance company.
Yes, I am angry. But I’m more upset that the person who did this didn’t leave a note or a name.
I am driving a rental because I was hit on Pleasant Street two weeks ago. Now I have to file a claim for being hit in a parking lot. People today are careless and have no honor. It starts at the top and flows down. If you saw anything at BJ’s Friday afternoon, let me know.
William Grant
Attleboro
