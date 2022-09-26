People shouldn’t be called names because of their opinion
To the editor:
This is a letter of observation concerning writers on the Opinion Page in The Sun Chronicle. There is an obvious difference in opinion on almost every topic under the sun, and that’s the way it should be. There is a saying that goes something like this; “opinions are like rear-ends, everybody has one.” That is the polite version but, it is so true.
I have observed that most conservative writers try to discuss the facts as they seem them. On the other hand, most liberal writers don’t want to discuss the facts, they attack the other persons opinion rather than the facts. Personal attacks and name calling are childish and alienate the opposing side. All people have the right to their opinion. Liberals used to claim the title of tolerance, those days are long gone. Most current liberals seem to believe that they have the right to their opinion and the opposing view should shut up and go away. How times have changed. No progress is made with that attitude people.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro