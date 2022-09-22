People who enter country illegally should not have right to sue
To the editor:
It is my express opinion that those who have entered the United States illegally, are thus criminals and should not have standing to file suit in any American court.
The defending rationale for this practice is absurd. There must be too many attorneys that need the work. The whole judicial system makes stupid rules.
When the inevitable aliens from Mars or some other far away place arrive, they shouldn’t have the right to file suit here, either.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro