Personhood begins at conception. Period.
To the editor:
Re: “Dubious and socially dangerous,” by Larry Ruark, column, Aug. 2:
Larry Ruark thinks the Dobbs decision “mirrors” the SCOTUS “infamous and now universally condemned … Dred Scott decision!”
The true comparison to Dred Scott is the equally infamous and unconstitutional Roe decision.
In both cases, human persons (slaves and unborn children), were considered to be sub-human.
Ruark expanded on his sub-human bias against unborn children: “There is no consensus now nor ever has been … when a fetus becomes a human being or a person or, if you prefer, acquires a soul.”
Consensus? Consensus is when a man asks his wife and children if they like his tie. They give their opinion which constitutes a consensus. He then decides, sometimes going against the consensus.
Ruark’s analysis reminds me of Jesus’ baptism where God the Father declared, “This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased” (Matthew 3:17). Immediately afterwards, Jesus was in the wilderness and became hungry after 40 days. Satan attempted to take advantage of the situation, by stating, “If You are the Son of God, command that these stones become bread” (Matthew 4:3).
It was a repeat of the form of temptation presented to Adam and Eve: “Has God indeed said, ‘You shall not eat of every tree of the garden?’ ” (Genesis 3:1). Satan was blatantly bringing into question the fact of God’s word.
Jesus didn’t answer Satan saying, “Well the consensus is, or what religion/philosophy/science/medicine can’t really say for sure is that I’m the Son of God.” Jesus simply said, “It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God’” (Matthew 4:4). God declared Jesus to be the Son of God, making it a fact, not some nebulous man-made consensus.
No Mr. Ruark, we don’t “idolize” the “fetus.” But we certainly oppose killing unborn children, which for many, has risen to the status of an ideological and idolatrous sacrament.
God has clearly proclaimed that human personhood begins at conception; “You formed my inward parts; You covered me in the womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:13-14). Not “it,” but “me!”
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton