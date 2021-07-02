Peter Blais made a mistake but deserves our respect
To the editor:
My father used to tell me a slip of the tongue is no fault of the mind.
Sometimes in the heat of the moment we all say things we regret. This is exactly what happened to Councilman Peter Blais.
Whatever happened to: let he who is without sin cast the first stone, or, to err his human to forgive is divine.
What Blais did was wrong, and there’s no doubt he owes councilor Laura Dolan and members of the city council an apology. But, there is no need to kick a man when he is down. We all make mistakes, that is why they put a erasers on pencils.
Blais should not be judged by one insensitive comment.
Blais has worked a majority of his adult life making Attleboro a better place to live and raise a family, especially for the children and families of the East Side. I cannot think of one other elected official who has done more for the children of our city than Blais. He has donated his time, his energy and his personal resources to improve the lives of so many of our residents. We are fortunate to have been the recipients of his dedication and generosity.
It is unfortunate that we have so many self-righteous, sanctimonious hypocrites that would like to condemn, destroy and cancel Blais rather than offer him a little forgiveness and understanding, which is exactly what anyone would hope for under similar circumstances.
Blais has been a loyal and hard-working public servant to the residents of Attleboro for over two decades. Can we at least show some appreciation and for his sacrifice, service and efforts.
I for one will not kick Blais while he is down. I will instead lift him up, support him when he needs it the most and help him to continue to represent our residents of Attleboro with the dignity and respect he has always shown to them.
I have included a photo of the plaque at the pavilion at the Briggs Pool Playground dedicated to and honoring Blais for his generosity, commitment and support to the families and children of the surrounding neighborhoods.
Please consider this when judging him. He is a good man.
Leo Johnson
Attleboro
