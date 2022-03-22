To the editor:
Re: “Mansfield petitioner should move to South,” by Aldo Ferrario (Voice of the Public, March 18):
I am writing in response to Aldo Ferrario’s opinion letter concerning the Mansfield Town Meeting Warrant I drafted and submitted which, if approved at Town Meeting, would prohibit the teaching in Mansfield public schools of certain enumerated divisive concepts regarding race or sex.
The language in the proposed warrant does not, as the writer suggests, seek to suppress the teaching of the truth about American history. There is no prohibition in the proposed warrant which would prohibit the factual teaching of American history as it occurred. The warrant language further specifically permits teaching which would promote racial, cultural, ethnic diversity, and inclusiveness, and it also specifically permits the non-indoctrination discussion of the listed divisive concepts as long as such discussion is objective as part of a larger course of academic instruction.
Essentially what the warrant would prohibit, however, would be the treatment of Mansfield students collectively as members of a group based solely on their race or sex, instead of treating each student as an individual, and then labeling these groups as oppressors or victims based on their group classification.
The warrant also would prohibit any teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex. Finally, the warrant would prohibit the false teaching that the United States, and the state of Massachusetts, and the town of Mansfield are fundamentally racist or sexist.
In closing, the writer suggests that I be sent packing down South where presumably I would be welcomed with open arms by the so-called radical right. In response, I could suggest that Ferrario, because of his seeming intolerance of those with a perspective different from his own, might consider moving to somewhere where dissent is not permitted, but I won’t because that would be wrong on my part.
Robert S. O’Connell
Mansfield