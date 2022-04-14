Photo of worm being eaten was insensitive
To the editor:
Re: “Thank you for the amazing photo,” by Barb Hanson (Voice of the Public, April 12):
Personally, I was shocked and saddened to see the photograph that The Sun Chronicle chose for the front page of the April 7th edition.
As a caring and compassionate vermicomposter of 30 plus years, which is the reason I stopped fishing, I felt it was insensitive.
Worms should receive more appreciation and respect for the work that they do for us each day and I will never cease to defend them.
George A. Labonte
Wrentham