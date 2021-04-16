To the editor:
Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby, writes well, but draws an incorrect conclusion about why the voters in Plainville again rejected an attempt at a local override, which would clearly raise taxes there “forever.” (“Something’s not quite right in Plainville,” City & Town, April 10)
It surely seems like the town’s share of Plainridge casino revenue must have “burned a hole in the municipal budget,” at least in the eyes of those who love to spend, even if earlier than needed.
The question which arises from the new public safety complex is whether said cash flow will be used to also build “beautiful, spacious, state-of-the-art” future public schools in Plainville.
Yet largely, Kirby, like others that love government spending and increases of the size of government, either fail, or refuse to comprehend and accept the concept that the locals know what’s better for them than politicians, big-spending advocates, and people who believe in seizing OPM: other people’s money.
Of a truth, the people always know what’s better for them than anybody else. And THAT is why the override attempts failed in Plainville. I congratulate their voting residents for excellent wisdom.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
