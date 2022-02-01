Please bring back ‘Daddy Daze’

EDITOR’S NOTE: Adding “Baby Blues” -- which was already featured in our weekend comics -- to our daily section was not something most readers were big on, according to a comics survey we undertook in 2021. The survey garnered hundreds of results and “Daddy Daze” didn’t make the cut. However, the same survey found “Dark Side of the Horse” fared even worse so we’ll be examining the possibility of swapping one for another soon.