Please bring back ‘Daddy Daze’
To the editor:
At the risk of standing way outside the circle of current Letter-to-the-editor topics, I’d like to submit a request:
Recently, when The Sun Chronicle offered the opportunity to complete a comic strip survey, I accepted, cautiously awaiting results.
When “Baby Blues” won out as an addition, I rejoiced — I had ranked it high in my “likes.” However, sadly, (for me) it would replace “Daddy Daze.”
My daily morning newspaper ritual consists of reading the comics; but, always after the local/world/sports pieces and Opinion/Letters to the Editor: some of the latter leave a taste more bitter than coffee: comics are the cream and sugar. With the current comic collection The Sun Chronicle offers its audience, there is at least one strip a reader can easily relate to: teens, elementary students, marrieds, pet owners, office workers, etc. and because each strip seems to address a personality, a habit, an event, etc.
I’ll often text a picture of a strip to family or friends, hoping to buoy spirits as their day begins:
“Zits” — with laundry piles and parent parodies — is for grandsons in California and Massachusetts.
Retirees “Arlo & Janis” go to my sis or peers.
Pup buddies, “Red & Rover”? is perfect for a nephew smitten by a Bernedoodle or a granddaughter devoted to her Cavapoo puppy.
“Peanuts’ Red Baron Snoopy” is for a son in Georgia, a flight safety instructor, with a passion for airpower and World War II.
Unfiltered “Lola” is for those with an itch to “shoot from the hip.”
And “Daddy Daze” is for the sleep deprived dad and zany baby “queries” and antics for those raising kids alone, or separately together! Single parenthood is a station in life that also merits its own “comic relief” so bring “Daddy Daze” back and make them smile.
Carol Dunn
Mansfield
P.S. Perhaps, “Dark Side of the Horse” (often “darkly” puzzling, eliciting frown vs. smile) could be “put out to Pasture”?