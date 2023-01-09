Please, CDC, make it easier on us mortals
To the editor:
Ebenezer CDC, I have come for your mnemonic reclamation!
The second-hand smoke of the coronavirus might very well be the voluminous coverage of the ongoing serious, but also deathly dull pandemic. I’ve had five shots and am happy to keep going, but I don’t know by which strains we are now all oppressed.
I don’t know which is the omicron, delta, nu, or I-Eta-Pi version of the plague — and I read Greek in college — any more than I would remember the A, B, C or D versions.
Here’s some free advice for the CDC: Take a page from your fellow applied scientists in the WMO (World Meteorological Organization) and start assigning viral strains human first names. I might not remember getting a stab for kappa or upsilon, but I promise that virus Irmengard or virus Schmendrick would leave a mental impression.
If you fear litigation for such onomastic initiatives, take then a page from Detroit: Coronavirus Escalade, Coronavirus Edsel, Model T Coronavirus, Coronavirus Beemer, etc. Or, if you insist on Greek — always an excellent choice — name strains after, e.g., Greek tyrants: Coronavirus Nabis, Polycrates, or Cypselus. (Wikipedia has a list, of course: List of ancient Greek tyrants.)
Nobody but daytime TV watchers want to memorize trivia like which Greek letter goes with which virus now: People like me, for example, need such mental RAM to recall NFL standings or that British character actress Liz Smith is in no less than three versions of “A Christmas Carol” (including twice as Mrs. Dilber, opposite George C. Scott and then Patrick Stewart — in what will now collectively be known as the “Liz Smith versions”). Well, that’s my Christmas/Epiphany advice to the nation’s virusmeisters: When naming diseases, “sponge away” the Greek letters and give us something we can all remember.
Dan Pearson
Norton