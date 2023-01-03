Please consider supporting group that helps torture victims
To the editor:
I am writing this letter with the hope of getting donations sent to the Torture Abolition and Survivors Support Coalition.
TASSC is the only organization founded by a torture survivor to help those who have been tortured. In the interest of full disclosure, I was on the board of directors at TASSC for about five years and I saw firsthand how TASSC was able to help many victims of torture on a very small budget. I’m making this appeal because TASSC recently lost a lot of their funding due to a recent cut in our federal budget.
For more information about TASSC, I’d like to suggest reading “The Blindfold’s Eyes — My Journey from Torture to Truth,” which can be found at the Plainville Public Library (as well as other libraries throughout the area).
“The Blindfold’s Eyes” is the story of Sister Dianna Ortiz and her struggle to overcome the trauma of being brutally tortured and raped by the Guatemalan military. She was an Ursuline nun working as a missionary in Guatemala whose only “crime” was helping to educate the children of the poor. The book tells about how she was able to overcome her deep despair and her thoughts of suicide and her uncontrollable flashbacks with the help of many kind, loving people. It also tells about her courage to go back to Guatemala and stand with the poor, many of whom had family and friends who also were tortured and killed by the military, and help bring justice to this lawless land.
Sister Dianna went on to found TASSC International. Since it’s founding, TASSC has helped thousands of torture survivors from all over the world.
This is an inspiring story about a young woman who acted with great courage and kindness to help so many others despite her own incredibly painful experiences.
If you want more information and don’t have time to read the book, search for Sister Dianna Ortiz Common Dreams. There is a more detailed description in her obituary of just how heroic her struggle was.
Paul Peckham
Plainville