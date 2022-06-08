Please, don’t let Attleboro be the next Uvalde
To the editor:
Less than two weeks ago (and only two days after the Uvalde, Texas, massacre), three Attleboro High School seniors accessed the building at one in the morning.
Having propped open an exit door during school hours, they gained entry and went on a path of wanton destruction. And this all occurring after administration had assured teachers, parents, and students that Attleboro school buildings were secure following Uvalde.
Let’s suppose these students had more in mind than a senior prank and were intent on killing. They clearly demonstrated how easy it is to access the building.
Are all our schools as safe as AHS clearly isn’t? Will we be the next Uvalde?
We have a daughter who teaches at AHS and a granddaughter who will be enrolled there next year. Teachers and students across this country are justifiably terrified, yet I see nothing being done locally to reassure us that all measures have been taken to secure our school buildings.
Not only have the offenders in the AHS break in gotten off with but a slap on the wrist, but our administrators and police chief have taken little corrective action.
AHS Principal Bill Runey, Attleboro School Superintendent Dave Sawyer, Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heaney, and Attleboro School Committee Chair Stephen Withers Jr., your voices and reassurances need to be heard loudly and clearly on this infraction and on prevention of any possible future infractions.
Your teachers, your students, and your city need to hear your corrective measures.
Please, please, please, do not allow Attleboro not be the next Uvalde.
Bradford Germain, MD
Attleboro