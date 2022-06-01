Please give columnist the boot
To the editor:
Re: “Don’t like the Second Amendment, change the Constitution, by Bob Foley, column, May 27:
I do not want to go into a long tirade about Bob Foley’s last column or any his columns for that matter. He is a black mark on The Sun Chronicle and spews nothing but hate, week after week.
I want to see Foley gone! I have had enough of him and so have many others who want to live in peace and stop all this hate speech. To me the man is a coward who hides behind his column and still refuses to provide an email address where readers can contact him directly, as all other columnist do. What is Foley afraid of? Most likely the truth about how people really feel about him.
Three-hundred-and-fifty words are just not enough for me to express exactly how I feel about this man who finds someone, or something, to attack each week. It’s depressing to read his negative nonsense week after week. This past week he brushed off the deaths of 21 people, mostly children, as just another political football to throw around. How can a person be so cruel and uncaring?
So I am begging The Sun Chronicle to either remove Foley or make him provide us with a direct email, or better still, have the column written by others on the right on a rotating basis. Foley’s words are as old and tired as he is. It’s time for a change now.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield