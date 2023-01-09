Please, let’s not forget the biggest liar of all: Donald Trump
To the editor:
Re: “Liars, liars and even more liars,” by Bruce Wessel, Letters, Jan. 5
In Bruce Wessel’s rogue’s gallery of liars, Donald Trump is conspicuously missing.
If Wessel wants to engage in a discussion about lying, Trump, the GLOAT (greatest liar of all time), should be front and center.
There is documentation that Trump made 30,573 false or misleading statements during his four years as president. He casually flicked away unflattering questions as fake news.
Trump lies so often we all just shrug our shoulders when we hear a new lie. What genius! After 30,000 lies, we have collectively become numb to them. Trump keeps on lying, breaking his oath of office, taking the Fifth under oath, telling us we didn’t see what we saw and we didn’t hear what we heard.
The spectacle of the GLOAT in the Oval Office has, no doubt, not gone unnoticed by ambitious office seekers like Congressman-elect George Santos who completely fabricated his resume. My concern is that Santos was inspired by Trump, a man who thus far has not paid any penalty for his lying. Santos believed he could just lie his way into political success, after all Trump did it.
Ken Watson
Norton