Please obey the leash law, for our dogs’ safety and our own
To the editor:
I walk my dog in the Harold Burns Arboretum and World War 1 Park in North Attleboro just about every morning. She is always leashed and is a sweet, well-behaved dog.
Almost every time that we go for a walk we are charged up on by unleashed dogs who’s owner are often out of sight.
When they do come in sight they always exclaim something to the effect of “OOPS! “Sorry, don’t worry he/she is friendly.”
Unfortunately these dogs are often not friendly at all and can be quite aggressive. There are multiple groups of people who walk their dogs together, all unleashed, and they often charge up on us as a pack. This not only scares my dog and sometimes myself, but sometimes results in my leashed dog being reactive to protect herself.
It amazes me how indignant these dog owners become when I appear annoyed and remind them that there is a leash law. I’m not trying to be difficult, but the leash law is there to protect us all and most especially our furry friends.
One day these unleashed, “friendly” dogs are going to charge up on the wrong dog and a bad fight could ensue that might result in injuries to a dog or owner.
I understand that people want to enjoy time with their dogs and exercise them, but when they are unleashed it is not safe or fair to those of us who do obey the leash law.
Everyone should be able to enjoy North Attleboro’s beautiful open spaces without fear of their dog or themselves being bothered, harassed or attacked by unleashed dogs.
I suggest that if you want to spend time with your dog unleashed that you take advantage of North Attleboro’s lovely new dog park.
I know this letter will probably fall on deaf ears, but I hope something can be done to raise awareness of the leash law by either the parks department, the town council or both. Thank you from a concerned resident of North Attleboro.
Keith Darling
North Attleboro