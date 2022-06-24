Please, show more respect for the Constitution
To the editor:
Re: “Columnist values an amendment over lives,” by Ellen Curran, Voice of the Public, Jun 14:
Just a quick response to Ellen Curran referring to our Constitutional amendments as “a bunch of words on a piece of parchment.”
How sad it is she feels this way. I must remind her that she is able to write her opinion in public because of that piece of parchment and that bunch of words written on it. It is frightening the disregard and disdain more and more people seem to have for that piece of parchment with a bunch of words written on it. This piece of parchment is part of what makes this country different.
There is an obvious plan in this country to take away gun rights. Be warned America, first our gun rights are taken and then the rest of our rights will be taken. Wake up America!
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro