An old

Stone wall

In woods

There lied.

Top stones

Had fallen

To both sides,

Which held it in

A humbleness

That age and time

Always address .

Tall trees

Had grown up

All about.

Which ones

Were in,

Which ones

Were out?

Don Gardner

Seekonk

