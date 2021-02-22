An old
Stone wall
In woods
There lied.
Top stones
Had fallen
To both sides,
Which held it in
A humbleness
That age and time
Always address .
Tall trees
Had grown up
All about.
Which ones
Were in,
Which ones
Were out?
Don Gardner
Seekonk
