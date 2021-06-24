Police are responsible handicapped parking spot enforcement
To the editor:
Re: “Scofflaws who take handicapped spots need to be fined,” by David Buttrick, Voice of the Public, June 22
David Buttrick has a problem with people not following the handicap laws. I suspect that he, like me, he has a disabled placard. I seldom use mine but that’s my choice. If I’m having a “good day” and don’t need one, I don’t use one!
But the law is very clear, and an Attleboro Police Officer once told me, the police prefer to handle those matters.
It is not for the individual or for the store to deal with, but rather a matter for the police, so when you see a violation, call the police and let them handle it.
According to the Medical Affairs Branch of Mass D.O.T., here are some of the rules.
A complete list is available from the Medical Affairs Branch, P.O. Box 55889, Boston MA 02205. www.massrmv.com. Document T21768-0115
Of course a placard must be displayed when parked in a designated spot, and you must obey all parking rules and regulations.
Also, a person with a placard cannot park in a handicap space while picking up another person other than the person photographed on the placard.
On the back of that same document it again states, Do Not use your disabled placard/plate or DV plate parking privileges if you are not entering or exiting the vehicle.
So in summary, the law is quite clear.
A copy of it comes with the placard, but my advice is if you have lost or discarded your copy, get a new copy and keep it with you.
Daniel West
South Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.