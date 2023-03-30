Praise for early spring baseball photo by Sun Chronicle
To the editor:
What a terrific photo taken by Sun Chronicle sports writer Tyler Hetu of a high school pitcher finishing his delivery on the mound! (photo above)
The photo captures the ball in the frame shortly after leaving the left hander’s grip. I don’t have much knowledge of photography, but it can’t be easy to make that happen so congratulations to Hetu on a job well done. I’m now even more inspired than before to hear the announcement of “Play Ball” on opening day.
Eddie Doherty
Mattapoisett