Presidents, left or right, have little control over oil prices
To the editor:
Re: “Talk about inflation ...” by Kenneth Porter, Voice of the Public, Oct. 26:
I would like to remind Kenneth Porter that oil prices fell in mid- to late-2020 because of high supply and lower demand during the pandemic.
That had zero to do with who was president, since oil is sold on the world market. U.S. production is nearly the same as it was during the previous administration. Oil companies, however, have chosen not to reopen some refineries, and like big profits. The government can take action that influences prices, but doesn’t control the private companies.
Inflation is a worldwide issue right now. Many countries have far higher inflation rates than the United States. While I understand that it’s easy to blame the president, especially when you loathe him, unless you think one person is responsible for the world economy, it’s misplaced.
Look at corporate profits, not the U.S. president.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro