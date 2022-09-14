President’s speech just divided nation further
To the editor:
Re: “Republicans just want their country back,” by Bruce Wessel, Voice of the Public, Sept. 8:
I agree fully with Bruce Wessel’s letter to the editor.
One might think that a president who received more votes than the previous two in the “most secure election in history,” would have no need to demonize his opponents in the disgraceful fashion he did. Even CNN felt it necessary to soften the stark red background to a gentler pink, and it was not only Republicans that objected to Joe Biden’s using Marines as props behind him as he spoke. One might hope that if Biden addressed the nation, he would use the time to celebrate his accomplishments and outline a constructive plan for addressing some of the issues that badly need it, such as the disastrous situation at our border.
Nor was it anything I expected from a man who once vowed that “decency was on the ballot.”
Sadly, Biden’s speech did nothing but increase the divisiveness between political parties that is already harming this country when there’s a myriad of issues that urgently need our cooperation to solve.
Instead of conveying that he and his party are competent and confident in their vision for our nation, they accomplished the opposite.
Elizabeth M. Bristol
North Attleboro