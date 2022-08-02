‘Problems’ at city dog park greatly exaggerated
To the editor:
Re: “Sentiment seems to be pointing toward moving Attleboro dog park,” Front Page, July 27:
The article stated in part that “dog park users speed down the access road to the park with windows open and sometimes dogs jump out of the cars.”
I go to the Attleboro dog park a lot with my grand dog and don’t remember seeing dog park users speeding down the access road. It also stated that “When shelter volunteers are walking their dogs ,the unleashed dog park dogs are on the loose and conflicts sometimes erupt.”
The only dog park dogs I have seen “on the loose” are those inside the dog park.
It also goes on to state: “This also becomes a problem when the shelter dogs are out and about.”
I personally have not seen shelter volunteers out walking dogs very often and when I have seen them, they are across the field on the other side of the road near the tree line. Also, I truly believe it is a rare occasion when a dog park dog is on the loose causing a “dangerous situation.”
It is my understanding that the dog park is run (and taken care of) by volunteers and I would like to say hats off to them for the great job they do. Keep up the good work. Also, as to the “speeding situation” perhaps the city could look into posting speed limit signs as a reminder to everyone that uses that road.
Paul Mac Pherson
Seekonk