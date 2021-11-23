Professional hockey ref Katie Guay, a local hero
To the editor;
The latest editorial letters seem to be connected to the negative happenings in Congress, legal decisions involving high-profile cases, and blocked product supply chains during the busiest shopping time of the year.
Nearly lost in all this doom and gloom was the bright spotlight that shone on Katie Guay of Mansfield who is one of the first women to qualify for a referee spot in the American Hockey League. That’s an accomplishment.
I read the whole article, learning that Guay has devoted years and years learning her craft, first by playing it on a college level, then refereeing on the college level, working her way to professional league referee. Congratulations, Guay! You are proving, by doing, that women are completely capable of attaining proficiency in some areas that were previously thought impossible.
Fifty years ago, the disparity between men’s and women’s athletics was enormous. That gap is now gradually and thankfully being narrowed by courageous, strong, capable, persistent women like you. Keep those wings strong and soar.
Sandra Levine
Mansfield
