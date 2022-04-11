Project in North is not good for town
To the editor:
It was very disappointing to learn about the proposed 40R project (in North Attleboro) on the front page of The Sun Chronicle. Before that not a whiff of what was afoot.
As someone who has to navigate Kelley Boulevard numerous times a day, I found it hard to believe anyone would want to add to the miserable traffic. I also know people who live on Kelley Boulevard and I feel bad for all they are expected to endure.
What is the benefit of this project to existing residents? The thought of another eyesore like the East Street project is heartbreaking.
Is that one even at capacity before we start another?
Our elected officials are changing our town in ways that are opposite to what many of us moved here for.
Don’t say I’m resisting progress, progress would assume an improvement, and this is not.
Carol Megna
North Attleboro