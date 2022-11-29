Prop 2 1/2
was best thing to happen to the state
To the editor:
Re: “Thank you CLT,” by Mike Kirby, column, November 26-27:
Mike Kirby has written exceptionally well regarding the great Massachusetts phenomenon: Citizens for Limited Taxation.
Few know how hard Barbara Anderson, Chip Faulkner, and others worked to make this great thing a reality. May they be remembered.
Proposition 2 1/2 was the best thing that ever happened to Massachusetts and its hard-working, tax-paying citizens.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro