Proposed Mansfield warehouse will change area forever
To the editor:
I would like to address the proposed warehouse expected to be built on Gilbert Street, located in a quiet corner of Mansfield that abuts Attleboro, North Attleboro and Norton.
The scheduled 34 truck-bays alone is a indicator of a poor fit for this neighborhood. Logistics show tight turns at every intersection in the area.
The crossing at North Worcester, Elm and Richardson will be hard pressed to handle any turning tractor-trailers.
The families on West, Plain and Lindsey streets will encounter trucks all hours of the day and night.
Our Bungay neighbors will see trucks on their narrow streets heading to Kelly Boulevard, Interstate-95, I-495 and beyond.
Not only would the traffic of this warehouse affect our daily life, but the downward economic effects will immediately impact hundreds of families.
The pungent odor of diesel emissions will forever be hanging in the evening air.
This area has felt zero impact with the addition of many new houses, the steady growth of a small business, and the many upgrades to both Mansfield’s water facility and their power grid, however, the addition of a 30-plus bay warehouse will ruin this neighborhood, diminish the value of the homes there, and impact life far beyond the borders of that quiet corner.
I live in Norton not Mansfield, I will adjust to the changing traffic, but the folks that reside there will face these changes 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
I hope the town planners of Mansfield disapprove this giant, oversized facility.
Paul Broderick
Norton