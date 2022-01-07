Insurrection prosecution needs to go higher
To the editor:
It has been painfully clear that people close to Donald Trump were working on plans facilitating Trump holding onto power after he lost both the popular and the electoral college.
It was not just the mob, but high government insiders, who need to be prosecuted for trying to destroy our democracy.
Fred Senay
Attleboro
