Protecting the unborn fetus is not ‘un-American’
To the editor:
Re: “Texas abortion legislation is thoroughly un-American,” by The Chicago Tribune editorial board (editorial, Sept. 6):
The Chicago Tribune’s unnamed editors tell us that the recent Texas abortion legislation is “un-American.”
In their anxiety over the implementation of that law, they have conveniently passed over what is really “un-American,” and that’s the slaughter of unborn children.
It’s amazing and revealing that in the midst of the deadly repercussions of the catastrophic Biden administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, the collapse of our sovereign border and the sufferings of recent hurricane victims, the president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and others claiming to follow Christ, wasted no time in desperately declaring their intent to see that no restrictions whatsoever be implemented regarding abortion.
Jesus said the two great commandments are love for God and love for neighbors. He declared to his followers, “If you love Me, keep My commandments,” and he told the rich young ruler that one of those commandments was, “Do not murder” (John 14:15; Luke 18:20).
Someone has written, “What does love look like in an age when preborn children may be murdered under the protection of our laws?”
Christ’s mother Mary was a very young pregnant woman who was unmarried at the time. Today we would probably call her a teenager. Under those circumstances, so-called women’s health advocates would probably have encouraged her to get an abortion. Any true follower of Christ would find that to be abhorrent. When Mary went to visit Elizabeth who was pregnant with John the Baptist, Elizabeth said to Mary, “As soon as the voice of your greeting sounded in my ears, the babe leaped in my womb for joy” (Luke 1:44). Not a thing, but a real unborn baby leaped, a human person.
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton
