Questioning the reason for a monarchy in England
To the editor:
Why does monarchy persist in England, when countries like America cast it aside in 1776, and Australia and others are set to do something similar today?
One of the reasons is the belief by the common people that the monarch is chosen by God to rule. The Archbishop of Canterbury announced at Charles’ coronation that the “Lord of Lords, King of Kings,” or God himself, “doth place this crown” on the king’s head. The British pledge allegiance to “the King and his heirs,” so state power rests partly in family genes, rather than fully in those consenting to the laws.
Democracies provide equal access to God and to power in the community. There are no spiritually elevated individuals or classes. Our Declaration of Independence says, “All men are created equal,” and further says the government is instituted “by authority of the good people of these colonies.”
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah