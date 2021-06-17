Racism is never, ever OK
To the editor:
A friend of mine, Chuck Flickinger of North Attleboro, wrote the following and expressed better than I ever could, what I feel about being in the service and about all men being brothers.
— Don Bates
North Attleboro
“When I served in the army, life was in the hands of black, brown, red, yellow and white toned people. We were friends, we were combatants. We were Battle Buddies and we had each others six when the hammer slammed the anvil. We trained, we sweated and we bled together. We came together from all parts of the country; we came together from all religions. We were a society unto ourselves.
“We worked as a team, a well-oiled machine. We fought for our brothers through thick and thin. We protected each other, that was what we did. The only color we saw was Olive Drab.
“RACISM IS NEVER OK and should never be tolerated.”
Chuck Flickinger North Attleboro
