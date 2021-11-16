Radio talk show should not have his letters run
To the editor:
Re: “Don’t run Dave Kane’s letters,” by Philip Hourigan (Voice of the Public, Nov. 15):
I agree with Hourigan.
As someone who has been a target of his letters in the past, I could not help wondering, once I learned of his radio program, why someone who is privileged to have a wider audience for his views than the average letter writer to The Sun Chronicle would bother to spend time attacking someone who is not so fortunate.
He has even used the death of a popular conservative radio host to publicize his own program which, at the time, struck me as being in poor taste.
I do support freedom of speech and publishing a wide array of views, but in this particular case, it has always struck me as a case of “punching down.”
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
(0) comments
