Rand Paul and Ban Carson are not COVID-19 experts
To the editor:
Re: “Sun Chronicle pushes socialist agenda,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, Aug. 12)
Rational, thinking individuals are actually impressed by the writings of medical doctors who are experts in their respective fields.
A rational thinker might consult Dr. Rand Paul for eye surgery or Dr. Ben Carson for neurosurgery, but certainly would not consult them for immunological or infectious issues.
While they may have some knowledge of these fields, they have not spent years and years of training nor have they ever worked in these fields.
So, The Sun Chronicle is quite correct in not expressing either of these doctors’ viewpoints on COVID-19.
COVID-19 is neither a right nor left agenda. And we would all be much better served by allowing the true medical experts to guide us in our way out of this mess.
Drs. Paul and Carson are not the medical experts anyone should be relying on for COVID advice.
Bradford Germain
Attleboro
