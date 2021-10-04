Rats have been a problem for many years
To the editor:
Re:”Rats! This problem just won’t go away in Attleboro, beyond.” (Front page, Oct. 1):
I live in South Attleboro, near Lake Como, so I am not far from Cumberland Avenue, and I am told, there was a slaughter house there years ago, and many nearby residents had chickens, pigeons, pigs, and other sorts of farm animals, so rats have been here for years.
And I’ve had to deal with them for years. Now it’s a widespread problem throughout the Attleboro area.
Let me share this with you.
Rats first go looking for food, and they will eat just about anything. All sorts of vegetable, and animal matter, food scraps, pet food, bird seed and food we throw out will attract them.
Rubbish, I have found, will provide them with place to hide and breed, but does not attract them, food does, and if there is a place close by, the more they love it.
Providing them with a food source attracts them, but getting rid of rubbish will not. They will simply find another place to live and breed that is close by, and will create places if none are available, by digging holes and tunnels, and going under out buildings, garages, and even doghouses, or under your porch.
Some poisons are now outlawed because they are anti-coagulants, and kill by acting as blood thinners, so the rat dies by bleeding internally. If a scavenger eats that rat, it also ingests that same poison, and may die. Bald eagles have been found dead with rat poison in them.
I am told that farmers years ago, would mix corn meal with plaster of Paris, and put water near by. The rat attracted by the corn meal would eat the mixture, it would make them thirsty, so then they would drink some water. Plaster of Paris reacts to water by heating up, then hardening. That of course would occur inside the rat, killing it, but, rendering the plaster inert.
Another mixture works on mice as well. Mixing corn meal, or any other suitable meal with backing soda. Acid in the intestines of the animal will react with the baking soda, releasing a gas that expands inside the animal, and because they cannot pass gas, they will die.
Please note: These concoctions have been passed down to me, but I don’t really know if they work, but at least they won’t kill other wildlife.
Daniel West
Attleboro
