To the editor:
As divided as our country and state are, it is not surprising to see varying opinions of the state’s latest decision about relaxing mask mandates.
Now that Massachusetts is starting to win the battle against the pandemic by adhering to state restrictions and a high percentage of the public being vaccinated, it is time to start slowly getting back to normal while still “following the science” and listening to the CDC recommendations. The Baker administration is doing just that, by rolling back mandatory restrictions in a responsible way.
What is confusing to me, though, are people’s contradictory beliefs. If you are so concerned about catching the virus and do not think the mask mandate should be rolled back (which is understandable), then why wait to get vaccinated?
Being vaccinated offers more protection than just wearing a mask and cuts down on the overall spread of the disease. I guess people’s own beliefs are divided as well.
Also, for those who believe that Fox “News” with Tucker Carlson reports “real news” you should read what Fox’s own lawyers said in court on June 20: “Would a reasonable viewer be coming here and thinking this is where I’m going to be hearing the news of the day?” said Erin E. Murphy of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, representing Fox News Network LLC, whose filing calls Carlson’s words “hyperbolic opinion commentary” not “sober factual reporting.”
Julia Ricco
Norton
