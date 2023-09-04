Reallocate money to fix North Attleboro streets
To the editor:
Re: “We should all learn more about how government works,” by Peter Gay, column, Aug. 28:
Sun Chronicle columnist Peter Gay states “the gasoline tax and Chapter 90 funding municipalities aren’t keeping up with the cost of paving local streets” as a justification for why our streets and roads are in such an abysmal condition.
If one can assume his statement to be factually accurate and that the money already budgeted for proper maintenance of North’s roads and streets is insufficient to provide good quality, safe streets, there may be a solution for this dilemma.
Why not re-allocate the free cash being used to fund frivolous, non-essential, low priority projects such as pickle ball courts, skating rinks, electronic upgrades to fully functioning scoreboards (at a total cost to taxpayers approaching $1 million dollars) to the line item budget for proper maintenance of the town’s roads and streets.
Comments I continue to hear in my travels indicate this re-allocation of taxpayer money would garner strong taxpayer support. Problem solved!
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro