Really Foxboro? What exactly is the ‘burden?’
To the editor:
Re: “No early mail-in voting for Foxboro spring election,” City & Town, Jan. 23:
It is unclear how the town of Foxboro concludes mail-in, no-excuse voting implies incremental burdens over those required process an absentee ballot.
Both types of ballots must be applied for and mailed to voters.
Both types of ballots must be returned to the town clerk, either by mail or ballot drop box.
Both types of ballots must be opened and tabulated.
The difference is that an absentee ballot requires a reason, whereby the mail-in ballot does not.
The explanation given by the Foxboro town clerk — “mail-in voter initiatives represent a significant undertaking for the town’s small election staff, especially since mail-in ballots have never gained much traction in the town” — lacks any detail of the “significant undertaking,” and illogically concludes a service that “never gained much traction” is unnecessary.
The fire extinguishers in my home haven’t gained much traction either, thankfully, but they’re necessary. The medical trauma kit in my car hasn’t gained much traction, but it’s necessary.
In the town of Norfolk — much smaller than Foxboro, and presumably with a proportionally-smaller election staff — mail-in voting is provided with a smile.
In the interest of government transparency, I call on the newspaper to follow up this story with a second interview with the Foxboro town clerk, seeking to ascertain and reveal to the public, a detailed explanation of how mail-in voting is so incrementally burdensome to the town of Foxboro that it must be removed.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk