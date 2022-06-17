To the editor:
Years ago, in 1987, Dighton and Rehoboth joined in an agreement to form a regional K-12 school district.
At that time it was a fair and equitable decision. Now, however, it is not.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has changed the equation without a say by regional districts. These changes do not affect a non-regional district, a “stand-alone district.
Some of the negative results of these regional mandates are: a wealth formula that favors the least-wealthy town.
This is based on each town’s personal income and the property values. Rehoboth has a population of 13,000-plus, and Dighton is 8,000-plus.
The average income of the two is very similar, so of course Dighton would be the least-wealthy town. As a result their school committee members can determine the budget formula to use, which favors Dighton.
In a standalone district, this cannot happen. A regional school district by DESE rules allows the for the joint school committees, by a majority vote, to nullify a town meeting’s vote.
By a vote of eight out of 10, school committee members did this — five from Dighton and three of our own members.
In 2019 the eight voted to nullify three town meeting votes, one of which, on July 18, 2019, drew the largest attendance ever — 1,025, of which 187 voted to accept, 838 voted not to accept the District’s budget.
This is the power DESE has given to a regional school district, 838 votes cancelled. No one should be able to throw out a majority vote. The right to your vote should be sacred.
These are examples of just a few of regional districts inequities.
By not being in a regional district, none of this can happen. Only Rehoboth would be in control of our K-8. As a result of the wealth formula and the statutory formula, we have basically lost control of our own schools.
For Fiscal Year 2023, due to these rules, Rehoboth is paying 67% of K–12 budget. Research analysis of the FY 2023 budget has shown that Rehoboth would have saved approximately $4.1 million by being in a standalone school district.
For these reasons, I would ask you to please attend our special Town Meeting at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at Francis Farm.
There will also be two public meetings for residents to attend to ask questions and get information: 7 p.m., Thursday, June 23 and 7 p.m., Thursday, July 21 at the COA Building at Francis Farm.
We need to take back control of our school system for the betterment of our children’s education. This will be the only article on the warrant.
Jay Crandall
Rehoboth