Rehoboth, unlike Attleboro, knows how to save money
To the editor:
Are the days gone where we try to refurbish and re-purpose to save money? We live in a throw-away society. Today’s mindset by many is to always buy new.
Is it more prudent to consider spending over $10 million for new senior center or to revamp the memorable Highland Country Club Function Hall for the conservative estimate of less than $500,000? Where is the logic? Ex-Mayor Kai Shang must be doing back flips in his grave.
Rehoboth just re-purposed the old Francis Farm for their senior center with only town employees and volunteers. They bought the land: (47 acres) and buildings for $2.8 million. Very similar to Attleboro purchasing Highland Country Club for $2 million. Rehoboth only spent $160,000 to refurbish it. Rehoboth also did their own feasibility study with local contractors. According to a Rehoboth official, it was simply identifying the needed improvements and then getting the associated estimates. By being fiscally responsible, Rehoboth saved the $150,000 bof a feasibility study. As a result, Rehoboth now has a new senior center that cost them $2.96 million. It was a huge windfall for Rehoboth.
Why is Attleboro even considering spending over $10 million when we could upgrade Highland now for less than $500,000. Yes, the savings would be $9.5 million. Attleboro does not need another long-term bill. Just ask the taxpayers. If Mayor Shang were still in office, they would have already occupied Highland.
Mile Parker
Attleboro