Religion has no place in our governance

To the editor:
The time has come for our country to revisit an extremely difficult discussion about an extremely difficult and personal decision: Abortion.
It brings about so many questions. The most important question is should federal or state government be controlling a woman’s right to exercise control over her body, or to extend the conversation, any of our bodies for any reason?
Recent Sun Chronicle letters include emotionally charged phrases like “slaughter of unborn children,” and another pronounces we are a Christian nation. These letters do nothing to move the conversation forward.
Our fourth president, James Madison, the father of our constitution, aptly wrote, “The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe with blood for centuries.”
The United States is neither a Christian nation nor are its laws a strict following of any religious entity, so let’s start the conversation there.
People cannot have their cake and eat it when it comes to the legal debate of having control over one’s body. If you favor the right of control and are unwilling to wear a mask, what right do you have to tell a woman what to do with her body, whether it be abortion or some other decision?
Few people can imagine the gut-wrenching decision a women faces when considering abortion no matter what the reason. What we need is more compassion for all involved, not laws that pit neighbor against neighbor like Texas.
Seth Diamond
North Attleboro
