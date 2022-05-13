Religions may change, but God’s word does not
To the editor:
Re: “Our right to freedom is absolutely ‘absolute’ includes women, too,” by Seth Diamand, Voice of the Public, May 10:
Seth Diamand claimed that our founding fathers made “the separation of church and state the first clause in the First Amendment of the U.S. Bill of Rights.” Actually, that clause reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” That’s very different.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. connected the church and state by writing, “The church must be reminded that it is not the master or the servant of the state, but rather the conscience of the state. It must be the guide and the critic of the state, and never its tool.”
Regarding abortion, Diamand wrote, “the Church’s position has changed over time.” For some churches, that’s true. The “rub” however, as Hamlet might have said, is that God and his word have not changed.
We’re all religious, incurably religious actually, all believing in something, and that belief is what we religiously follow.
For many like myself, that faith and corresponding religion are centered around God and his created order, which includes marriage of a man and woman, male and female gender and the sanctity of life from conception.
There are others whose faith and corresponding religion are centered around man. The creed of that religion was very succinctly stated by the ancient Pharoah, who when confronted with the one true living God simply said, “Who is the Lord that I should obey His voice …” (Exodus 5:3).
There’s a reckoning for all of us coming with God who has been very forbearing with mankind as he was in Noah’s day when “the wickedness of man was very great in the earth” (Genesis 6:5).
As promised, the flood finally came. The apostle Peter warned scoffers who forget and deny the flood that, “the heavens and the earth which are now preserved by the same word, are reserved for fire until the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men” (2 Peter 3:7). It’s the same message today as in the days of Noah. Jesus warned, “Flee from the wrath to come” (Matthew 3:7). And the ark is Jesus Christ who came to save believing and repentant sinners just like us.
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton