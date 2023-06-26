Relocating books is a form of book banning
To the editor:
Re: “Removing books from schools is not ‘book banning’,” by Jim Poore, letters, June 22.
With respect to Jim Poore’s letter of June 22, wherein he claims removing books from school libraries in not “book banning,” his assertion is a distinction without a difference.
Removing material from a school library and relocating it to a public library is a statement that the material should somehow have a level of parental access control not afforded in a school library.
As we know, a student may access and read any material from a school library as easily as material from a public library. The only difference is the geographic location of the material. An argument could be made that placing obstacles between a child and material strengthens the desire of the child to read the material. An argument could also be made that relocating material from school to public library impedes access to the material, which should be against policy at every library.
The author makes a false equivalency between his children being required to follow public health regulations, and parents asserting the Freedom to Read rights of their children. One has nothing to do with the other.
Finally, the author questions why certain books are in a school library “to begin with,” as if his private opinion should supersede the professional judgement of school librarians following their collection development policy.
The author is free to control access to what his children may read. His opinions and concerns over what others choose to read is misplaced, uninvited, and none of his business.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk